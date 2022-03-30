Insider Buying: BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) Insider Purchases 12,797 Shares of Stock

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Rating) insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 12,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £19,835.35 ($25,982.91).

BGSC opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.09) on Wednesday. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.40 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177 ($2.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £886.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.14.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

