Insider Buying: BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) Insider Purchases 12,797 Shares of Stock

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Rating) insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 12,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £19,835.35 ($25,982.91).
BGSC opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.09) on Wednesday. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.40 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177 ($2.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £886.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.14.
