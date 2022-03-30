Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Head to Head Analysis

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 55.73% 7.48% 5.65% Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $204.55 million 26.32 $113.99 million $4.56 46.07 Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.59 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus price target of $268.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.64%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Broad Street Realty on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

