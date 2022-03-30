Ingredion Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Ingredion has increased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

