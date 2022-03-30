Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,396,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.