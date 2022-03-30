ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.54) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INGA. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.14) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.93) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.98) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.96) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.64 ($14.99).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

