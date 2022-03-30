Independent Money System 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.00 (IMS)

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Independent Money System has a total market cap of $12,730.73 and $6.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Independent Money System has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85,301.00 or 1.79869999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Independent Money System

Independent Money System (IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com . Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Independent Money System is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, which is also used in Litecoin. “

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars.

