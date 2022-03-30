Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $88.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,613. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Incyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 42.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Incyte by 151.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.