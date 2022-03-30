Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Gap Down to $47.35

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.35, but opened at $45.01. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 7,775 shares changing hands.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Imperial Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 87,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 96,241 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

