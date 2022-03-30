Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 451,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,223 shares of company stock worth $110,119. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Immersion by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Immersion by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.