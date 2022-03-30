ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn Acquires 14,000 Shares

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME – Get Rating) insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 14,000 shares of ImExHS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$11,228.00 ($8,442.11).

Douglas (Doug) Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 20,000 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$19,780.00 ($14,872.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

