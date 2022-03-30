Illuvium Trading 16.1% Higher This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $429.77 million and $27.89 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $660.39 or 0.01394530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.11 or 0.07173631 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,399.04 or 1.00091858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054992 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,786 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

