Ignition Reaches One Day Volume of $23.00 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $114,396.07 and approximately $23.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,157.36 or 0.99876467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,536,972 coins and its circulating supply is 1,523,799 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

