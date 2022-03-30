IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.02. IES shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 28,838 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IES by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IES by 232.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in IES by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

