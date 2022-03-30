IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.02. IES shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 28,838 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%.
IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
