ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.31. 1,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Get ICC alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. ICC comprises 2.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 7.12% of ICC worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.