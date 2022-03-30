IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital raised their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBI Group stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,144. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.11 million and a P/E ratio of 21.77. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.97 and a 1-year high of C$14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.00.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.