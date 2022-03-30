Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on IBDRY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.5766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

