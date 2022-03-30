i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 65,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 65.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 41.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.38 million, a PE ratio of -89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

