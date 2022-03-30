Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hyzon Motors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

HYZN opened at $6.33 on Monday. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

