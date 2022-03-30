Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.37. Hyliion shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 600 shares.

HYLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $803.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hyliion by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

