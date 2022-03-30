Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $124,832.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

