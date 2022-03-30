HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Up 59.6% in March

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in HUTCHMED by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 507,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,877. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

