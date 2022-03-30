Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $1.19 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $47,338.91 or 0.99821216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.46 or 0.07126095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.14 or 0.99766878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

