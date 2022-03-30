Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after acquiring an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.50. 3,057,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.