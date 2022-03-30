Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $876,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.