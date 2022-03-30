Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $51.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huazhu Group traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.34. Approximately 112,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,183,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

