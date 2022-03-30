Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 1,194 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 354,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 33,943 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. 158,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

