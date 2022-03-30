Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.25% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,104,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,461,000 after purchasing an additional 439,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,364,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 14,247.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100,299 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 476,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 68,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,870,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 918,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

