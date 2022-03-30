Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $240,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

