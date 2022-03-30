Horizon Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.11 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $133,118.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.77 or 0.07186028 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,101.75 or 0.99940208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

