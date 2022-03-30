HOPR Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.52 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. HOPR has a market cap of $26.52 million and approximately $530,466.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.42 or 0.07179044 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,319.60 or 1.00226550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054797 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

