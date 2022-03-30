Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77. Honest has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $13,841,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $10,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honest by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 755,002 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

