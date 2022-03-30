Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BOWL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

Shares of BOWL traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 240 ($3.14). The stock had a trading volume of 51,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £410.54 million and a P/E ratio of 240.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.62. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86).

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($493,837.88).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

