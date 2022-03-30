Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,450,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.