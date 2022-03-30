HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 7.5%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86. 460,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,671,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. ATB Capital raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

