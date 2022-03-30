Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.04

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.04 and traded as high as $25.81. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 155,058 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

