Hello Group Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 5,668,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,467. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $16.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hello Group stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hello Group worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

