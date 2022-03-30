HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $163.49 million and $72,415.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00152101 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

