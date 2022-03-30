HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

