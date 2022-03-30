Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 248,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,350,111 shares.The stock last traded at $138.56 and had previously closed at $138.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.