Head-To-Head Survey: NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) versus Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NuZee and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuZee -636.74% -114.51% -102.00% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NuZee and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

NuZee has a beta of -2.8, indicating that its stock price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of NuZee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuZee and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuZee $1.93 million 19.72 -$18.55 million N/A N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuZee.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II beats NuZee on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuZee Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

