Head to Head Review: Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) versus Its Rivals

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$14.29 million -1.23 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.41 billion $411.58 million 6.53

Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of -125.37, meaning that their average share price is 12,637% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 262 1008 1281 36 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 475.54%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -455.49% -269.80% -12.04%

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics competitors beat Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.