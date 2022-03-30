Head to Head Review: CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust 57.03% 38.68% 10.52% Dynex Capital 170.29% 9.87% 1.92%

80.8% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Dynex Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $102.16 million 3.93 $58.26 million $1.21 6.77 Dynex Capital $60.05 million 9.98 $102.26 million $3.45 4.74

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CatchMark Timber Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CatchMark Timber Trust and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75 Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.32%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans, as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

