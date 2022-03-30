Head-To-Head Contrast: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) versus Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 10.96% 16.93% 7.24% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -1,214.45% -252.89%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Integra LifeSciences and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 1 4 3 0 2.25 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus price target of $76.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Sigyn Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 148.00%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Sigyn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 3.60 $169.07 million $1.98 33.72 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.3, meaning that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

