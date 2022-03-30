Head-To-Head Contrast: BioAtla (BCAB) and Its Competitors

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is one of 252 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BioAtla to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get BioAtla alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioAtla and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla Competitors 1486 5424 11158 204 2.55

BioAtla currently has a consensus target price of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,063.12%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 89.28%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 -$95.40 million -1.70 BioAtla Competitors $678.66 million $90.86 million -1.70

BioAtla’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% BioAtla Competitors -2,190.74% -67.84% -27.91%

Risk and Volatility

BioAtla has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla’s peers have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioAtla beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BioAtla Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.