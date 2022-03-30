Head to Head Contrast: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) & Its Competitors

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
|$18.51 million
|$90,000.00
|3,117.98
|1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors
|$138.57 million
|$38.61 million
|149.85
Profitability
This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
|0.46%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors
|23.50%
|8.92%
|0.96%
Risk and Volatility
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s peers have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors
|120
|452
|277
|17
|2.22
As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 1.44%. Given 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin peers beat 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile (Get Rating)
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.
