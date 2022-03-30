Head to Head Comparison: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) vs. Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Abcam has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Abcam and Vaxart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 10.69 $5.92 million N/A N/A Vaxart $890,000.00 739.31 -$70.47 million ($0.58) -9.02

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Vaxart -7,900.22% -36.68% -31.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Abcam and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 0 0 2.00 Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75

Abcam currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 162.91%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Abcam.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Vaxart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

