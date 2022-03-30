Head-To-Head Comparison: Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) versus Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telia Company AB (publ) and Singapore Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 2 5 1 0 1.88 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $34.70, indicating a potential upside of 332.94%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 13.49% 15.73% 5.01% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Singapore Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.59 $1.36 billion $0.68 11.79 Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.85 $405.70 million N/A N/A

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Singapore Telecommunications.

Dividends

Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Singapore Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

