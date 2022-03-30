Head-To-Head Analysis: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) vs. O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atomera and O2Micro International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $400,000.00 833.38 -$15.71 million ($0.70) -20.36 O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.19 $12.11 million $0.39 10.80

O2Micro International has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atomera and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atomera presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.39%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -47.70% -41.44% O2Micro International 11.98% 12.89% 10.68%

Summary

O2Micro International beats Atomera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.