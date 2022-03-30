Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $2,159,290.98 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $329,654.88.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $295,094.80.
HRMY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 616,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $239,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $3,921,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
