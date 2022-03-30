Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $2,159,290.98 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $295,094.80.

HRMY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 616,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $239,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $3,921,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

