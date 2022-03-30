Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 474.40 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 388.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 378.47. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 507.33 ($6.65).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

